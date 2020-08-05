Populous (PPT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.48 Million

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. Populous has a market cap of $18.11 million and approximately $4.48 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Populous token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00002912 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Kucoin, LATOKEN and OKEx. Over the last seven days, Populous has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008580 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $231.75 or 0.01983793 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00084057 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00197061 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000919 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00111041 BTC.

About Populous

Populous’ genesis date was April 12th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official website is populous.world. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous.

Buying and Selling Populous

Populous can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, OKEx, HitBTC, LATOKEN, CoinExchange, Binance, Kucoin, DragonEX, Livecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

