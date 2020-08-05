Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) PT Raised to $20.00

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) had its price objective boosted by analysts at KeyCorp from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PRIM. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Primoris Services to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.67. 11,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,666. The stock has a market capitalization of $898.84 million, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Primoris Services has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $23.73.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.33. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $908.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Primoris Services will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 293,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,515,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 52.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,242,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 18.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

