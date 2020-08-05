Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Stock Position Decreased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,528 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 23.4% during the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.66. 186,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,593,256. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.46. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $133.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

In related news, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 130,626 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total transaction of $15,200,947.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,005,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $115,102,613.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,519.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,636,834 shares of company stock valued at $188,121,020 over the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.