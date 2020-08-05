PUBLISH Price Tops $0.0055 on Top Exchanges (NEWS)

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 5th. Over the last seven days, PUBLISH has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. PUBLISH has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $244,232.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PUBLISH token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges including Hanbitco and DragonEX.

About PUBLISH

PUBLISH's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,300,148 tokens. The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PUBLISH is medium.com/publishprotocol. The official website for PUBLISH is publishprotocol.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PUBLISH Token Trading

PUBLISH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and Hanbitco. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUBLISH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PUBLISH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

