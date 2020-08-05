Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Issued By Piper Sandler

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report issued on Sunday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst S. James now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.48. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.41 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MOH. Cowen raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine cut Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.43.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $187.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $180.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.41. Molina Healthcare has a 52-week low of $102.85 and a 52-week high of $196.52.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.09. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 44.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,423,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,234,000 after acquiring an additional 718,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,482,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,105,000 after buying an additional 28,160 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 47.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,202,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,969,000 after buying an additional 384,127 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 9.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 811,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,377,000 after purchasing an additional 71,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $79,846,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,718 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total value of $308,174.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

