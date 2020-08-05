Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Lifted by Piper Sandler

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Helmerich & Payne in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.66) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.74). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.63) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.03) EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HP. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $14.30 to $19.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.47.

NYSE HP opened at $18.95 on Wednesday. Helmerich & Payne has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $47.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.86.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.31. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 17.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $317.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 726.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter worth $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter worth $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 312.6% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 89.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.29%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

