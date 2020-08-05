Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) Lowered by Analyst

Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Timken in a report released on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.80.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $803.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.32 million. Timken had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 9.06%. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Timken from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Timken from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine lowered Timken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Timken from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $49.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Timken has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $58.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.10.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Timken during the fourth quarter worth $49,940,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Timken by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Timken by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in shares of Timken by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 410,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,271,000 after acquiring an additional 22,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Timken by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

