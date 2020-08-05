Quebecor (QBR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Quebecor (TSE:QBR) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Quebecor to post earnings of C$0.44 per share for the quarter.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.05 billion.

Separately, Desjardins raised Quebecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th.

