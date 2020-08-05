Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) PT Lowered to $85.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine raised Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $88.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.82.

NYSE:RL opened at $66.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.54. Ralph Lauren has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $128.29.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $487.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.98 million. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 11,845.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,726,585 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,703,760 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 3,333.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

