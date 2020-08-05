Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.08.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RMBS. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Rambus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Rambus from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th.

In related news, SVP Jae Kim sold 5,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $82,784.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,696. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rambus by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 16.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the first quarter worth $92,000. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RMBS remained flat at $$15.00 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 118,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,619. Rambus has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $16.98. The company has a quick ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.11.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.34). Rambus had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $59.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rambus will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

