Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 15.68%.

RYAM traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $2.99. The company had a trading volume of 16,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,866. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.28.

RYAM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research note on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.60 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.40.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Pulp, and Paper segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

