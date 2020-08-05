Reckitt Benckiser Group (RB) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON: RB):

7/30/2020 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 6,600 ($81.22) to GBX 7,000 ($86.14). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its price target raised by analysts at DZ Bank AG from GBX 7,800 ($95.99) to GBX 8,750 ($107.68). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/29/2020 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 8,000 ($98.45) to GBX 9,000 ($110.76). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/29/2020 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 9,000 ($110.76) to GBX 9,400 ($115.68). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/29/2020 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 6,600 ($81.22) to GBX 7,100 ($87.37). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/29/2020 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 8,000 ($98.45) to GBX 9,000 ($110.76). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/29/2020 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 8,400 ($103.37) price target on the stock.

7/28/2020 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 6,400 ($78.76) price target on the stock.

7/28/2020 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 7,000 ($86.14) to GBX 7,200 ($88.60). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/28/2020 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 6,600 ($81.22) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/28/2020 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 8,000 ($98.45) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/27/2020 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 8,400 ($103.37) price target on the stock.

7/24/2020 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 4,900 ($60.30) to GBX 6,300 ($77.53). They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

7/21/2020 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 8,000 ($98.45) price target on the stock.

7/20/2020 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a GBX 8,300 ($102.14) price target on the stock.

7/20/2020 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 7,400 ($91.07) to GBX 8,400 ($103.37). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/10/2020 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 7,450 ($91.68) to GBX 8,000 ($98.45). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/9/2020 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 6,850 ($84.30) to GBX 7,000 ($86.14). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/9/2020 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 8,400 ($103.37) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/8/2020 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/6/2020 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 5,900 ($72.61) to GBX 6,600 ($81.22). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/2/2020 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/1/2020 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

6/30/2020 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a GBX 8,200 ($100.91) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 7,200 ($88.60).

6/29/2020 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 8,400 ($103.37) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 5,700 ($70.15).

6/26/2020 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 7,300 ($89.84) to GBX 8,000 ($98.45). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/26/2020 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 6,100 ($75.07) to GBX 6,850 ($84.30). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/23/2020 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 7,900 ($97.22) to GBX 9,000 ($110.76). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/23/2020 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

6/18/2020 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

6/16/2020 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 6,300 ($77.53) to GBX 6,510 ($80.11). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/12/2020 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shares of RB traded down GBX 102 ($1.26) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 7,804 ($96.04). The stock had a trading volume of 729,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.80, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 73.44 ($0.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,191.30 ($100.80). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7,505.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6,662.78. The firm has a market cap of $55.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.02.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a GBX 73 ($0.90) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.06%.

In related news, insider Nicandro Durante bought 165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 6,884 ($84.72) per share, with a total value of £11,358.60 ($13,978.10).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

