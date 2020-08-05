Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.98% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Regal Beloit in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays raised shares of Regal Beloit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.13.

Shares of Regal Beloit stock traded up $3.59 on Wednesday, reaching $96.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,155. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Regal Beloit has a 1 year low of $51.99 and a 1 year high of $95.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.41.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $634.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.32 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.56%. Regal Beloit’s revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Regal Beloit will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Regal Beloit by 32.4% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Regal Beloit by 97.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 9,196 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Regal Beloit by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,022,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,656,000 after acquiring an additional 24,374 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Regal Beloit by 1.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 508,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,980,000 after acquiring an additional 6,427 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Regal Beloit by 417.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

