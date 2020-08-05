Request Trading Down 2% This Week (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. During the last week, Request has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Request token can now be bought for about $0.0359 or 0.00000307 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, CoinPlace, GOPAX and Koinex. Request has a market cap of $28.70 million and $483,953.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00041842 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $589.77 or 0.05048343 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002211 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00051952 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00030634 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00013122 BTC.

About Request

REQ is a token. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,966,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 799,401,135 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork. The official website for Request is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Request

Request can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, IDEX, Bancor Network, CoinExchange, Mercatox, Kyber Network, Binance, Coineal, Huobi Global, Ethfinex, GOPAX, Koinex, Radar Relay, Gate.io, WazirX, DDEX, CoinPlace, Bitbns and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

