Research Analysts Set Expectations for Aspen Aerogels Inc’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Aspen Aerogels in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley analyst T. Curran now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 8.97% and a negative return on equity of 19.28%. The firm had revenue of $24.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.60 million.

ASPN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Aerogels has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.04.

Shares of ASPN stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.29. 2,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,425. Aspen Aerogels has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $10.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 15,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 30,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 1,296.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares during the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, an aerogel technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company provides Pyrogel XT-E that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market with operating temperatures greater than 400 C; Pyrogel XTF to provide strong protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

