Research Analysts Set Expectations for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now expects that the information technology services provider will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.85. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Servcs’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.45 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.04.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $147.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a one year low of $91.68 and a one year high of $158.21. The company has a market cap of $92.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.08, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.68.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 556,683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,893,000 after purchasing an additional 106,949 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 85,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,180,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 13,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $914,305.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,119.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bruce F. Lowthers, Jr. sold 89,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total value of $12,398,071.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,673.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

