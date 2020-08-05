Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August, 5th (AAPL, AMRN, AMYT, ANET, AQMS, ARCC, ATVI, BMRN, BOSS, CEVMF)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, August 5th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc. Citigroup Inc currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $15.00.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $156.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $140.00.

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Bank of America Corp assumed coverage on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $27.00.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc started coverage on shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT). They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $77.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $50.00.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $57.50 price target on the stock.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $10.00.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a $7.35 target price on the stock.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Roth Capital. Roth Capital currently has a $12.50 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc began coverage on shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:HKXCY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $1.00 target price on the stock.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at BTIG Research. BTIG Research currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co..

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Inventiva (NYSE:IVA). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) had its focus list rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFF). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Northland Securities.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $211.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $148.00.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. Northland Securities currently has a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $345.00 target price on the stock.

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO). The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Northland Securities. The firm currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. The firm currently has a $500.00 price target on the stock.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They currently have a $315.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $260.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc began coverage on shares of United Malt Group (OTCMKTS:UMLGF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America Corp.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. The firm currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. The firm currently has a $155.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $140.00.

