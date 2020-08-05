Research Analysts’ Upgrades for August, 5th (BLKB, BP, BPOSY, CENT, FIS, GGNDF, HL, HSKA, IPHI, ISNPY)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, August 5th:

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $73.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Blackbaud’s second-quarter results reflect growth in recurring revenues. The company is benefiting from growing clout of its JustGiving platform and Financial Edge NXT offering, as well as expansion of product portfolio, and collaborations. Increasing investments in emerging trends like IoT, digital marketing, and cloud-based platforms present significant growth opportunity. The synergies from YourCause buyout positions it well to expand presence in enterprise philanthropy market. However, increasing expenses on product development are likely to hurt margins at least in the near term. Also, a highly leveraged balance sheet adds to the risk of investing in the company. Further, it has suspended quarterly cash dividend payouts, which remains a concern. Notably, shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the year-to-date period.”

BP (NYSE:BP) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a hold rating to a buy rating.

BPOST SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $42.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Central Garden & Pet have outpaced the industry in the past six months, courtesy of its better-than-expected second-quarter fiscal 2020 results. Both top and bottom lines rose year over year in the quarter. Robust organic sales growth in the Garden and Pet segments and gains from the C&S and Arden acquisitions have been driving the top line. Moreover, decline in SG&A costs bode well. However, management withdrew its fiscal 2020 view on expectations of unprecedented impacts from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Moreover, store closures, reduced traffic along with restrictions on specialty areas, such as outdoor garden or live animals, negatively impacted the Garden segment. It envisions third and fourth quarters of fiscal 2020 to be hurt by COVID-19-related impacts. Additionally, soft margins remain a drag.”

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) was upgraded by analysts at Stephens to an overweight rating. Stephens currently has $174.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $164.00.

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an underperform rating to an outperform rating.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $110.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $87.00.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an underperform rating to a market perform rating. Northland Securities currently has $120.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $90.00.

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a sell rating.

ITV PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

KAZ MINL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

AGC (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) was upgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $45.00 target price on the stock.

PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Power Integrations, Inc. is a supplier of high-performance electronic components used in high-voltage power-conversion systems. Their integrated circuits and diodes enable compact, energy-efficient AC-DC power supplies for a vast range of electronic products including mobile devices, TVs, PCs, appliances, smart utility meters and LED lights. Their SCALE IGBT drivers enhance the efficiency, reliability and cost of high-power applications such as industrial motor drives, solar and wind energy systems, electric vehicles and high-voltage DC transmission. Since its introduction, Power Integrations’ EcoSmart® energy-efficiency technology has prevented billions of dollars’ worth of energy waste and millions of tons of carbon emissions. Reflecting the environmental benefits of their products, Power Integrations’ stock is a member of clean-technology stock indices sponsored by Cleantech Group LLC and Clean Edge. “

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Perficient is the leading digital transformation consulting firm with unparalleled information technology, management consulting, and creative capabilities, Perficient and its Perficient Digital agency deliver vision, execution, and value with outstanding digital experience, business optimization, and industry solutions. Their work enables clients to improve productivity and competitiveness; grow and strengthen relationships with customers, suppliers, and partners; and reduce costs. Its solutions include big data and analytics, technology platform implementations, commerce, enterprise content management, portals and collaboration, management consulting, custom applications, business integration, business process management, and customer relationship management, among others. “

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. is the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. “

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Pretium Resources Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The Company owns the Snowfield and Brucejack Projects located in Northwest British Columbia, Canada. Its mineral interests consist of gold/copper/silver exploration projects. Pretium Resources Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Qutoutiao Inc. is a mobile content aggregator primarily in China. The Company believes that it represents a new generation of technology-driven content platforms and its technology brings relevant information and entertainment to users, stimulates users’ desire to read and ultimately improves the knowledge exchange in society. Qutoutiao Inc. is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $14.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “RBB Bancorp is a bank holding company with the principal business to serve as the holding company for its wholly-owned banking subsidiaries, including Royal Business Bank and RBB Asset Management Company. The Bank offers personal and commercial banking, real estate loans, and investment services, as well as deposits, debit and credit cards, cash management and other related services. It operates primarily in Los Angeles, San Gabriel, Torrance, Rowland Heights, Westlake Village, Oxnard, Monterey Park, Diamond Bar, Cerritos, West LA, Arcadia, Silverlake, California and Las Vegas, Nevada. RBB Bancorp is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) was upgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $18.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $14.00.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Replimune Group, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It discovers, develops and commercializes oncolytic immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of RP1, RP2 & RP3 which are in clinical stage. Replimune Group, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Renault SA designs, manufactures, markets and repairs vehicles. It primarily offers passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; electric vehicles; sports vehicles and power train components. The company’s brand name consists of Renault, Dacia and Renault Samsung Motors. Renault SA is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Seabridge Gold is a global leader in gold and mining listings. “

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Salem Media Group, Inc. is a radio broadcaster, Internet content provider and magazine and book publisher specializing in Christian and Conservative content. Its operating segment consists of Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. Broadcasting segment is engaged in the ownership and operation of radio stations in metropolitan markets. Digital Media segment focuses on Web-based platform designed. Publishing segment consists of Regnery Publishing, Xulon Press and Salem Publishing. Salem Media Group, Inc., formerly known as Salem Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Camarillo, California. “

SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Schneider Electric SA offers integrated solutions across multiple market segments energy and infrastructure, industrial processes, building automation, and data centers or networks, as well as in residential applications. The Company is focused on making energy safe, reliable, and efficient. Its power management systems offers high density metering, energy tariff optimization, power quality mitigation, local LV/MV protection & control, intelligent power & motor control, renewable energy conversion and electric vehicle recharging. Its process and machine management system offers general machines control, packaging control and material handling control and hoisting control. Its IT / server room management systems offer rack systems, uninterruptible power supply, cooling control and surveillance. It also has building management systems and security management systems. Schneider Electric SA is headquartered in Rueil Malmaison, France. “

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $7.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “SCYNEXIS, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives to address unmet therapeutic needs. The Company is developing its lead product candidate, SCY-078, as an oral and intravenous (IV) drug for the treatment of serious and life-threatening invasive fungal infections in humans. It also provides contract research and development services. SCYNEXIS, Inc. is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. “

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

