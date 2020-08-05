Restaurant Group PLC (LON:RTN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Restaurant Group PLC (LON:RTN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 85.33 ($1.05).

A number of brokerages have commented on RTN. Barclays began coverage on Restaurant Group in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 75 ($0.92) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Restaurant Group from GBX 170 ($2.09) to GBX 80 ($0.98) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Restaurant Group from GBX 140 ($1.72) to GBX 122 ($1.50) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

Shares of LON RTN traded up GBX 4.60 ($0.06) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 45.36 ($0.56). 1,016,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,090,000. The company has a market capitalization of $222.94 million and a P/E ratio of -5.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.29. Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of GBX 0.56 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 167.70 ($2.06). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 56.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 74.46.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

