Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC trimmed its position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the period. Roper Technologies accounts for 2.6% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $12,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triangle Securities Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 59.6% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $902,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Argus raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.80.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,480,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,076,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wilbur J. Prezzano sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.65, for a total value of $1,244,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,040 shares of company stock worth $4,415,607. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ROP traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $435.22. The company had a trading volume of 296,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,373. The company has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Roper Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $240.00 and a 1-year high of $441.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $403.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $365.39.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.27. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th were paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

