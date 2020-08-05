Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Position Trimmed by Montag & Caldwell LLC

Montag & Caldwell LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 453,984 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 112,792 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores makes up 2.6% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Montag & Caldwell LLC owned 0.13% of Ross Stores worth $38,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 11,642.0% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 15,382 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 15,251 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,339,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 710.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 51,693 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 45,317 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 498,574 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $43,361,000 after purchasing an additional 175,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,067 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura Instinet reduced their target price on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura reduced their target price on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.85.

ROST stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.68. 1,894,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,165,476. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.54 and its 200 day moving average is $95.41. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.30 and a twelve month high of $124.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.79.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.86). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

