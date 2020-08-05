RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.30 EPS

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. RPT Realty had a net margin of 35.82% and a return on equity of 11.29%.

RPT traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $6.22. 8,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 5.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day moving average is $8.63. RPT Realty has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $15.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.55 million, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.23.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

In related news, Director Richard L. Federico bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.96 per share, for a total transaction of $34,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,399.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on RPT Realty from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised RPT Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Compass Point downgraded RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.