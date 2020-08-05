Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 0.18%.

Shares of SB stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,289. Safe Bulkers has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Safe Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 14, 2019, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 8.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3.8 million deadweight tons.

