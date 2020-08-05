salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) is Montag & Caldwell LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Montag & Caldwell LLC trimmed its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 330,607 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 91,431 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up about 4.1% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $61,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.7% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors increased its position in salesforce.com by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 5,267 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in salesforce.com by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 4,870 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,615,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,645,085. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $204.79. The company has a market capitalization of $182.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,125.78, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $190.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on salesforce.com from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.21.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.27, for a total transaction of $3,019,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,953,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,028,801,326. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total value of $832,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 695,732 shares of company stock valued at $129,303,742 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

