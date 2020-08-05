Sculptor Capital Management (SCU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.34). Sculptor Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 59.36% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $72.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.35 million. On average, analysts expect Sculptor Capital Management to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SCU stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.31. 76,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,925. Sculptor Capital Management has a twelve month low of $8.86 and a twelve month high of $28.85. The company has a market capitalization of $682.99 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SCU shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sculptor Capital Management in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sculptor Capital Management from $33.50 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded Sculptor Capital Management from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sculptor Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sculptor Capital Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

