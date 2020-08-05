SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lowered its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,618 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 205.1% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC traded up $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.07. The company had a trading volume of 521,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,971. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.59 and its 200 day moving average is $55.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $35.40 and a twelve month high of $69.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.22.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $400.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of SEI Investments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. SEI Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

