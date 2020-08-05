Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.86.

WTTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Select Energy Services from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th.

Select Energy Services stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.87. The company had a trading volume of 906 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,979. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.13. Select Energy Services has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $9.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.47. Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 20.23% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $278.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.70 million. Analysts anticipate that Select Energy Services will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Select Energy Services by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

