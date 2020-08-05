SelfSell Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges (SSC)

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded 29.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 5th. One SelfSell coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitinka, OKEx and LBank. SelfSell has a total market capitalization of $44,904.52 and $4,926.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SelfSell has traded up 28.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00026179 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004422 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000238 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SelfSell Profile

SelfSell (SSC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. The official website for SelfSell is www.selfsell.com. SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SelfSell

SelfSell can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bitinka and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfSell should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SelfSell using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

