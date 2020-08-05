Semux Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.53 Million (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. One Semux coin can now be bought for about $0.0378 or 0.00000325 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Semux has traded down 43.4% against the US dollar. Semux has a total market cap of $480,548.55 and approximately $1.53 million worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00026490 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00027539 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00011409 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004411 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004558 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005228 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000583 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000107 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Semux Profile

Semux (CRYPTO:SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official website is www.semux.org. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject.

Semux Coin Trading

Semux can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

