Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 175.17 ($2.16).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Serco Group from GBX 150 ($1.85) to GBX 180 ($2.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.22) price objective (up previously from GBX 160 ($1.97)) on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Serco Group in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 195 ($2.40) price objective for the company.

In other news, insider Rupert Soames sold 412,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.61), for a total value of £539,967.59 ($664,493.71).

Shares of SRP stock traded down GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 165.30 ($2.03). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,936,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,690,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.36. Serco Group has a one year low of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 169 ($2.08). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 154.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 143.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.31.

About Serco Group

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

