SES SA (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

SES SA (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms recently commented on SGBAF. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SES in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on SES in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

Shares of SES stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. SES has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $20.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.30.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $531.10 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SES will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SES Company Profile

SES SA provides satellite and ground communications solutions to connect and enable broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. The company offers video services, such as broadcasting, content distribution, and occasional use and full-time content contribution and distribution services.

