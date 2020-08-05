Shawcor (SCL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.51) per share for the quarter.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.23) by C($0.24). The business had revenue of C$319.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$320.00 million.

Shawcor stock traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$2.74. 155,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,152,546. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.68. Shawcor has a 12-month low of C$0.64 and a 12-month high of C$18.89. The company has a market cap of $188.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.46.

Several analysts have commented on SCL shares. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$2.50 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. AltaCorp Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$8.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$10.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

In related news, Senior Officer Frank Cistrone purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 39,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$137,498.28. Also, Senior Officer Joseph Tabak acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,312.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 71,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$135,300.50. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $107,634.

Shawcor Company Profile

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the pipeline, pipe services, petrochemical, and industrial segments of the energy industry in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Pipe Services, and Petrochemical and Industrial.

