ShipChain (SHIP) Trading 12.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One ShipChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000175 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ShipChain has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. ShipChain has a total market capitalization of $9.77 million and $462,915.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00041870 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $589.76 or 0.05048433 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002211 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00051937 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00030602 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00013143 BTC.

ShipChain Token Profile

ShipChain is a token. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 tokens. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io.

Buying and Selling ShipChain

ShipChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

