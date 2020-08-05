Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.71 EPS

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by ($1.71), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sinclair Broadcast Group updated its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of SBGI traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.32. 3,038,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,953,555. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $51.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.59.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $39.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.11.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.