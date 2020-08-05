Single Collateral DAI (SAI) 1-Day Volume Tops $902.00

Single Collateral DAI (CURRENCY:SAI) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. During the last seven days, Single Collateral DAI has traded 20.8% higher against the US dollar. One Single Collateral DAI token can currently be bought for approximately $1.29 or 0.00013171 BTC on major exchanges. Single Collateral DAI has a market capitalization of $8.57 million and $902.00 worth of Single Collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00041870 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $589.76 or 0.05048433 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002211 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00051937 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00030602 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00013143 BTC.

Single Collateral DAI Profile

Single Collateral DAI is a token. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Single Collateral DAI ‘s total supply is 6,660,126 tokens. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. The official website for Single Collateral DAI is www.makerdao.com. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO.

Buying and Selling Single Collateral DAI

Single Collateral DAI can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Single Collateral DAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Single Collateral DAI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Single Collateral DAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

