Sociall (SCL) Price Hits $0.0339 on Exchanges

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded up 41.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One Sociall token can now be purchased for $0.0339 or 0.00000290 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, IDEX, FCoin and HitBTC. Sociall has a market capitalization of $566,621.99 and $885.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sociall has traded up 31.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sociall alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008583 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.64 or 0.01982780 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00084295 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00197545 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000919 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00110931 BTC.

Sociall Token Profile

Sociall’s genesis date was August 19th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 tokens. Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Sociall is medium.com/@sociall.io. Sociall’s official website is sociall.io.

Sociall Token Trading

Sociall can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia, IDEX and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sociall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sociall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sociall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sociall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sociall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.