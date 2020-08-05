Sony (NYSE:SNE) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Sony (NYSE:SNE) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sony in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sony has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

The firm has a market cap of $101.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.11. Sony has a 52 week low of $50.94 and a 52 week high of $84.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.66.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Sony had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Sony will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truewealth LLC boosted its position in Sony by 28.9% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Sony by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sony by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Sony by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Sony by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

