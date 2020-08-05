SparksPay (SPK) Price Up 15.1% Over Last Week

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded up 19.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 5th. One SparksPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. SparksPay has a market cap of $11,814.41 and $6.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000084 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000865 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay (SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. SparksPay’s total supply is 9,414,497 coins and its circulating supply is 8,428,152 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io. The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/SparksPay. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SparksPay Coin Trading

SparksPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

