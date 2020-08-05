SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) Shares Sold by Capital Wealth Alliance LLC

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,847 shares during the period. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF comprises 1.3% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TOTL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,525,000 after acquiring an additional 17,988 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 36,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 17,685 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,071,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TOTL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.87. 211,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,973. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 52 week low of $46.54 and a 52 week high of $51.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.13.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.