Spendcoin (SPND) Trading 383.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. Spendcoin has a market capitalization of $11.81 million and approximately $4.99 million worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spendcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store and LATOKEN. Over the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded up 383.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008635 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $233.46 or 0.02009368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00199670 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00081554 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000934 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000177 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00110756 BTC.

About Spendcoin

Spendcoin’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,274,878,346 tokens. The official message board for Spendcoin is medium.com/Spend. The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation. The official website for Spendcoin is spendcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Spendcoin

Spendcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spendcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spendcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

