Sprague Resources (SRLP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.80. Sprague Resources had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $959.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. On average, analysts expect Sprague Resources to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SRLP stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.09. 49 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,837. Sprague Resources has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $18.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of $386.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.668 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 242.73%.

In other news, Director Sprague Resources Holdings Llc bought 723,738 shares of Sprague Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $10,023,771.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SRLP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th.

Sprague Resources Company Profile

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

