Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Shares Sold by Capital Wealth Alliance LLC

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC cut its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 681,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,175 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold Trust makes up 10.1% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $9,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 73,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $3,654,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PHYS traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.20. 4,271,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,555,027. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $11.18 and a 1 year high of $16.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.58.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closed end investment trust, which engages in the investments and holding substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its objective is to provides a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors. The company was founded on August 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

