Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Shares Purchased by Capital Wealth Alliance LLC

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 652,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 57,915 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Silver Trust makes up about 4.5% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Sprott Physical Silver Trust worth $4,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSLV. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. South State Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Shares of PSLV stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.62. The company had a trading volume of 6,181,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,760. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.32. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $9.72.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

