Square (NYSE:SQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Square (NYSE:SQ) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.42, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Square had a return on equity of 0.44% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded up $16.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.15. 867,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,898,352. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.16 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. Square has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $137.80.

SQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut Square from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Square from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Square from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Square from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen cut Square from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Square presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.08.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $215,391.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,085,823. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,315 shares in the company, valued at $4,931,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,102 shares of company stock worth $1,294,866 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

