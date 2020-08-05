Stakenet Hits One Day Volume of $1.63 Million (XSN)

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One Stakenet coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00002485 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Stakenet has traded 17.5% higher against the dollar. Stakenet has a total market cap of $30.56 million and $1.63 million worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.36 or 0.00790578 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00008907 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00117925 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000038 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005496 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stakenet Coin Profile

Stakenet (CRYPTO:XSN) is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 108,551,286 coins and its circulating supply is 105,244,140 coins. The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stakenet is stakenet.io. Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stakenet’s official message board is medium.com/stakenet.

Stakenet Coin Trading

Stakenet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakenet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stakenet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

