Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Montag & Caldwell LLC

Montag & Caldwell LLC cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 576,607 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 54,790 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises 2.8% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $42,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 658,726 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $57,914,000 after acquiring an additional 79,557 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 150,542 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $13,236,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 203,445 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $13,374,000 after buying an additional 9,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 160,485 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after buying an additional 20,809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $330,210.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,504 shares of company stock worth $810,521. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.04.

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.78. The company had a trading volume of 7,780,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,596,335. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.92. The company has a market capitalization of $88.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.27, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.78. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $98.14.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

