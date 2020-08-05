Starbucks (SBUX) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) in the last few weeks:

8/1/2020 – Starbucks was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/30/2020 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $87.00 to $93.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/29/2020 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $88.00 to $94.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/29/2020 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $80.00 to $82.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/29/2020 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $77.00 to $81.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/29/2020 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $75.00 to $81.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/29/2020 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $78.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/29/2020 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $72.00 to $78.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/29/2020 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $79.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/29/2020 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $74.00 to $79.00.

7/28/2020 – Starbucks was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/21/2020 – Starbucks was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

7/20/2020 – Starbucks is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock.

6/24/2020 – Starbucks was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/24/2020 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $73.00 to $78.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/23/2020 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $90.00 to $80.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

6/15/2020 – Starbucks is now covered by analysts at Atlantic Securities. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

6/15/2020 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $89.00 to $87.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/11/2020 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $86.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/11/2020 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $90.00 to $94.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/8/2020 – Starbucks was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Starbucks have underperformed the industry in the six months. The decline can be primarily attributed to the coronavirus related woes. Although earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the fiscal second quarter, both the metrics declined sharply year over year. The company performance was impacted by dismal China comparable sales, which declined in the quarter after witnessing robust growth in the trailing six quarters. High debt is also a concern amid the ongoing crisis. The company anticipates the impact of coronavirus to intensify in third-quarter fiscal 2020 only to moderate in fourth-quarter fiscal 2020. Of late, estimates for current and next year have also witnessed downward revisions. However, operating fundamentals such as solid global footprint, successful innovations and digital offerings remain tailwinds”

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $75.66. 99,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,610,037. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.00. The company has a market cap of $88.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.78. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $98.14.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $330,210.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,504 shares of company stock valued at $810,521. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1,352.7% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,817 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 30,558 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 9,688 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

