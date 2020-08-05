StarTek (SRT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $161.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.00 million. StarTek had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 5.81%. On average, analysts expect StarTek to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get StarTek alerts:

Shares of StarTek stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $5.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,118. The company has a market capitalization of $195.73 million, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.03. StarTek has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $8.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

In other StarTek news, Director Csp Management Ltd acquired 1,543,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on StarTek from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised StarTek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered StarTek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on StarTek from $10.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

StarTek Company Profile

StarTek, Inc operates as a business process outsourcing company that provides omnichannel customer interactions and technology back-office support solutions. It primarily offers customer engagement consulting, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, scientific research, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for StarTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StarTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.