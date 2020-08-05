State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stake in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,364 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 23,294 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 203.1% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter worth $47,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 332.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 245.3% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 22.5% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RF stock opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. Regions Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.81.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In other Regions Financial news, Director Jose S. Suquet bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.21 per share, with a total value of $51,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,990.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jose S. Suquet purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,286.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RF. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Nomura Securities decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.34.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

