State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 2,054 Shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 204,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,918,000 after acquiring an additional 96,926 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 8.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 113.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 464 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 5,287.7% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 101,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,357,000 after acquiring an additional 99,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 9.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J B Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $132.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a twelve month low of $75.29 and a twelve month high of $138.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 22.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. J B Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 22.09%.

In other news, insider Terrence D. Matthews sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.25, for a total value of $260,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,988,586.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Bracy sold 1,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total value of $166,441.74. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,457 shares of company stock worth $12,407,741. 3.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $99.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Argus upped their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays raised their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. J B Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.84.

J B Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.